Crime & Courts

Reseda Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Church Residence in Thousand Oaks

today at 4:31 pm
Published 4:52 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KEYT) – A Reseda man has been arrested after he was connected to a residential burglary in the City of Thousand Oaks back in September.

On September 24th, patrol deputies were called out to a local church to a report of a burglary that happened at a residence located on the church's premises a couple days before on September 22nd. It was determined that an unknown suspect had forcibly entered the residence and stole property.

Using recovered surveillance footage and other "law enforcement investigative tools," detectives determined Bladimiro Dominguez, a 50-year-old from Reseda, California, was responsible for the crime.

Dominguez was located by detectives in the City of Sherman Oaks on October 22nd, and taken into custody without incident and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for Penal Code Section 459(a) – Residential burglary.

His bail is set at $50,000 and is expected in Ventura County Superior Court on October 24th at 1:30 PM.

A booking photo was not provided by officials.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office encourages homeowners to install alarms, cameras, and lights to deter criminals.

Crime & Courts

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12.

