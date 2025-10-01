Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder in Child Abuse Case

Santa Barbara County District Attorney
today at 4:37 pm
Published 5:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Santa Barbara man was convicted today in a child abuse case that resulted in the death of a three-year-old back in 2023.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney, three-year-old Mila Solis suffered months of abuse from her mother's boyfriend, 27-year-old Elvis Alberto Lopez. A final violent attack left the young girl with a severed spine and ruptured aorta, causing her death on February 4th, 2023.

Lopez entered a not guilty plea during initial conviction, claiming the toddler had fallen off the bed while they both slept and injured herself.

Evidence was presented by the prosecution showed

that Mila's death was caused by deliberate injury. Lopez was convicted on Oct. 1 by a jury of first degree murder, with the special circumstance that the murder was committed during the commission of Mayhem. He was also found guilty of assault on Assault on a Child Under 8 Causing Death and four counts of Corporal Injury to a Child.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian, who led the prosecution, said in the press release:

“We are profoundly grateful to the jury for their careful attention and service throughout this emotionally difficult case. Mila was a beautiful, loving child, and while nothing can bring her back, this verdict ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his violent actions.”

Lopez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing for Lopez is scheduled for December 4th, in Department 2 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court, in front of Judge Pauline Maxwell.

