Date for Oral Arguments Confirmed in Paul Flores Appeal Case

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A date has been set for The California Court of Appeal to hear oral arguments in the appeal case of Paul Flores, the man convicted of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Flores was the last person seen with Smart after leaving a campus fraternity party before she disappeared back in 1996. Flores was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Monterey County jury in October 2022.

After an unsuccessful initial appeal attempt, Flores filed a second appeal earlier this year, attempting to reverse or reduce his conviction to second-degree murder.

In the appeal, Flores argues Juror 273 should not have been allowed to testify, two additional alleged rape victims of Flores should not have been allowed to testify, and former San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle committed misconduct during his closing arguments.

His team attempted have Juror 273 removed four separate times during the trial for a “dramatic emotional outburst,” and his appeal claims Juror 273 admitted to speaking about the case to the bailiff and acquaintances.

The appeal also claims the court improperly allowed two women, who claimed to be alleged victims of Flores, to testify. Criticizing their testimonies, along with the testimony of another Cal Poly student who claims Smart appeared "roofied" the night of her disappearance.

Flores is currently serving his sentence at Corcoran State Prison where he was moved to after being attacked twice at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

Both sides will give their oral arguments on October 9th at 1:30pm in a Ventura County 2nd District, 6th Division courthouse.

