Former FBI agent shares concerns following Charlie Kirk’s death

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The sniper shooting that killed Turning Point, USA founder and conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, 31, has local repercussions.

Kirk, who has spoken at UCSB in the past, had a radio show on Camarillo-based Salem Media that serves Christian and conservative communities.

Salem Media issued a statement that included the thoughts of CEO David Santrella.

"This assassination was not just an attack on Charlie, it as an attack on free speech and on the values Charlies championed everyday," said Santrella.

Salem Chief Strategy Officer Bradley Parscale said, "He was part of the Salem family. His voice was fearless, unyielding and relentless in the defense of faith and freedom."

Another conservative speaker was supposed to appear in Santa Barbara on Sept. 11.

The Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable featuring Ben Shapiro at the Lobero Theatre has been cancelled.

The Reagan Ranch Center on State Street in Santa Barbara could not be reached to comment.

The Lobero Box Office staff said they were not part of the sale of tickets, and therefore didn't know about refunds.

Former FBI Assistant Special Agent Tom Parker, who worked in the FBI press office when President Ronald Reagan was shot and wounded, is used to reacting to shootings.

During the attempt on Donald Trump at a rally Parker said, "My thought was here we go again."

Parker said the same thing on Wednesday when he heard about the Kirk shooting.

"This is probably going to be a loner who is either looking for some kind of glory or has some kind of real bone to pick with Mr. Kirk or his movement, in these situations there is somebody that knows who he is, different things that he has done in terms of preparing," said Parker.

It goes back beyond Reagan.

"It goes back as far as Lincoln, you know John Wilkes Booth was a loner and he had his own problems with what President Lincoln stood for and unfortunately it has been a repetitive thing that occurs again and again and in today's political climate which unfortunately it a very polarized climate," said Parker.

He said it fits a standard pattern he saw in the FBI, but he is concerned that FBI agents are focused on ICE and other matters.

"I think the disruption that is occurring within the FBI today is hurting it very badly and it just makes the FBI fulfilling its duties much more complex much more difficult and I can't say if that contributed to this incident but in the long wrong it contributes to incidents like this, people think the FBI is in disruption I can probably get away with this," said Parker.

Parker urges people who see something to say something to police or people in charge.

Your News Channel will have more reaction to the killing tonight on the news.