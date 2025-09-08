Metal thieves target statues

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT)-People driving by the Pacific Beverage Company in Oxnard may notice something missing.

The lifsize bronze Clydesdale is missing a front and rear leg.

It appears they broke through a fence to get them.

The parent company Jordano's Foodservice has asked artist Robin Cappon to make another-- they commission the statue decades ago since they deliver Budweiser, and it's the Anheuser-Busch icon.

And speaking of horses, thieves stole two of three bronze horses and the statue of a girl at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.

Christopher Palacios said he hopes law enforcement will find a way to crack down on the problem especially after targeting a cemetery .

Statutes of children vandalized along Statham Boulevard have been removed.

And there are more than half a dozen dolphin missing at the entrance to the Rose Shopping Center. Now there are only a few with tampered tales.

Alejandra Topete of Oxnard noticed it and said it is hard to believe.

People who seeing something are urged to say something by contacting the police.

Your News Channel will have more on the metal thefts tonight on the news.