Ventura Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges Following Attack at Thille Park

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man was booked on multiple charges in a violent sexual assault that reportedly took place near Thille Park earlier in the month.

Ventura County District Attorney, Erik Nasarenko, announced Thursday Kevin Guerrero of Ventura has been charged with forcible rape and kidnapping to commit rape on August 26th.

On August 11th, 2025, a sexual assault of woman was reported near Thrille Park in Ventura. Guerrero is accused of grabbing the woman, who was walking westbound, off the sidewalk and into nearby bushes. Allegedly, Guerrero covered the woman's mouth as she attempted to call out for help.

Guerrero fled the scene, but was later arrested by police on August 20th.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, and his arraignment will continue to September 22, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 13 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

He is being held in custody with no bail and facing 85 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.