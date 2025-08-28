Two Simi Valley Men Arrested for Firearm Theft

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Two Simi Valley men were arrested in connection with a report of firearm theft at residence.

Officers responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Sycamore in Simi Valley around 9:30pm Wednesday, where a reported firearm theft had taken place. A suspect was spotted allegedly taking off in a gray Honda Accord.

Early Thursday morning, the vehicle was found near Sawyer and Royal. The two men found inside, Joe Higareda of Simi Valley and Ryan Shields of Simi Valley, were arrested and the stolen weapon was recovered.

According the Simi Valley Police Department, Higareda was booked on charges of Grand Theft Firearm (487(d) PC), Felon in Possession of a Firearm (29800 PC), and Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle (25400(a)(3) PC).

The investigation is still ongoing.