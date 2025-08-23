Skip to Content
Ventura man arrested for robbery Friday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police officers arrested a 27-year-old Ventura man for robbing a 64-year-old Ventura man at Sunnyway Dr. and North Ventura Ave. just after 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The 27-year-old demanded the 64-year-old's wallet and punched the older man when he did not give it to him, according to the VPD.

The younger man fled on foot after stealing personal property, leaving the older man injured, though he later declined medical treatment, according to the VPD.

VPD officers eventually found the 27-year-old two hours later and recovered the 64-year-old's stolen property.

VPD officers later arrested the 27-year-old for robbery and booked him into the Ventura County Jail.

Those with more information on the incident are asked to contact the VPD.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

