Murder Trial Underway for 2022 Stearns Wharf Shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A murder case from 2022 is now moving forward in a Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial.

The victim was a Camarillo man taking a walk with his wife. He was not involved in what was said to be a gang conflict.

Robert Gutierrez of Camarillo, was hit by a shot fired on December 9th, 2022 during his anniversary walk.

He was rushed to Cottage Hospital. Gutierrez died on December 20th.

The suspect in court this week left the scene with three others.

The weapon used in the shooting was recovered and was said to be a 9 millimeter unregistered handgun.

Multiple arrests were made, including one in a high profile swat team incident on the Santa Barbara Westside, in January of 2023.

Your News Channel was on the scene and police used a SWAT team and Bearcat vehicle to make the arrest.

The case involves the prime suspect, Jiram Tenoria- Ramon.

The prosecutor says the shooting was in a gang related incident.

In his defense, the public defender says Tenoria-Ramon was just on a night out with others and not intending to get into a dangerous conflict where a gun would be used.

He faces charges including murder, personal and intentional discharge of a handgun causing great bodily injury or death, and committing the offense while on felony probation.

The other three involved had lesser charges and pleaded guilty.

There were also three juveniles from Ventura County who were involved in this case.

Among those to testify included the wife of the victim and officers that responded to the scene.

The court is not in session on this case on Thursday and Friday.

The case will resume Monday morning.

