Oxnard man arrested for firearm and narcotics charges

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department agents arrested a 50-year-old man for firearm and narcotics charges at a traffic stop on F and Fourth St. Thursday afternoon.

OPD found five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.5 pounds of fentanyl, consistent with qualities for sale, at the 100 block of North H. St. during a search warrant.

OPD officers then found gun parts, ammunition, cash, and an unserialized semi-automatic AR gun.

The 50-year-old had previously been arrested for narcotics and firearms violations on May 17, according to the OPD.

