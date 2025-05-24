Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Oxnard man arrested for carrying firearm in school zone during fight

OPD
By
Published 12:49 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – OPD officers arrested a 22-year-old Oxnard man for carrying a firearm into a school zone during a fight.

OPD officers conducted a traffic stop for a car involved in the fight when they found out the 22-year-old man driving didn't have a license.

OPD officers found the 22-year-old with a handgun and arrested him for a felony firearm violation after carrying the weapon 1000 feet from a school.

The passenger in the car didn't commit a violation and was released from the stop, according to the OPD.

Caleb Nguyen

