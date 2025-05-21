Barricaded Suspect Taken Into Custody in Montecito After Heavy Law Enforcement Response

MONTECITO, Calif. – A barricaded suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday evening following a major law enforcement response to a reported home invasion at a large estate near Channel Drive and Fairway Road in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after 6 p.m., roughly 90 minutes after the incident was first reported around 4:30 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the arrest, officials are urging the public to continue avoiding the area while the investigation remains active.

"We do have our suspect in custody," said Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. "We’re still very early in our investigation, and we have a few more things to work through before we can reopen the roadway. We plan to do that as soon as possible."

Law enforcement blocked off Channel Drive near the bird refuge and the roundabout at Los Patos Way and Cabrillo Boulevard.

The response involved multiple agencies, including the Sheriff’s South Coast Patrol, the Santa Barbara Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol. A sheriff’s helicopter remained overhead as special enforcement teams used two armored BearCat vehicles to approach the estate.

"You will see our military-use vehicles responding along with our Special Enforcement Team," Zick explained. 'They often go hand-in-hand. It is the vehicle they arrive in and the one being used on this call today."

News Channel reporter Tracy Lehr reported live from the scene, describing dozens of unmarked law enforcement vehicles, flashing lights, and efforts to keep residents and onlookers away. Officers were seen escorting at least one person from the property. Several neighbors at the roundabout reported being unable to leave or return to their homes during the height of the incident.

Zick confirmed no other suspects are currently being sought, but investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

"At this time, we’re calling it a barricaded subject," she said. "That subject is in custody. As for the nature of the incident, we're still working to determine relationships and exactly how it unfolded."

When asked whether anyone was injured or whether the case involved a confirmed home invasion, Zick said, "I don’t have any of that information available yet. We plan to share that as soon as it’s confirmed."

Officers filled one of the driveways one the 1000 block of Fairway Road.

Neighbors said the estate belongs to beanie baby billionaire and real estate owner Ty Warner.

The gate filled with officers is right across from the Music Academy of the West.

As a policy the Sheriff’s Office declined to identify the name of the resident or confirm whether the resident was home at the time of their response.

"Generally speaking, we do not confirm the names of involved parties other than suspects," Zick added.

Sylivia Cruz walked past the commotion where her daughter was waiting to give her a ride home to Oxnard.

"I get off from my job and I start hearing the police and ambulance, not sure what's going on, but it was scary for me," said Cruz.

Cary Jones and his wife had parked in the area early to walk their dog.

"We are on a walk there where a couple of highway patrolmen with automatic rifles, " said Jones.

Their car got boxed in by officers marked and unmarked cars.

One of those unmarked cars had to be towed away due to a bad battery.

This remains an active investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.