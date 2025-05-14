Skip to Content
DUI Checkpoint Scheduled in Goleta on May 16

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta announced today that the Goleta Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location on Friday, May 16th from 6:00pm - 2:00am. Officers will be looking for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The city says checkpoint locations are chosen on past history of DUI crashes and arrests.

The Police Department reminds the community of the dangers of driving impaired - not just from alcohol. While the use of medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of it is not. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving. Anyone ingesting and smoking anything that can affect their ability to drive, should stay home.

The police department says drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

For more information, visit the city's website.

