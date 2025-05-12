Goleta Pastor and Coach Arrested on Felony Sex Crime Charges Involving Minors

GOLETA, Calif. — A Goleta pastor who also coached high school students has been arrested on felony sex crime charges involving minors.

Shaun Donald Hertlein, 42, was taken into custody Friday, May 9, after Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives served him with a warrant. Detectives began investigating Hertlein in April.

He faces charges including sending sexual images to a minor, communicating with a minor with the intent to commit specific crimes, and possession of obscene images of a child. His bail is set at $500,000.

Sheriff’s officials said Hertlein worked with children at a church in the 5800 block of Cathedral Oaks Road. Online videos list him as a pastor at South Coast Church at that same address. Social media posts also show his affiliation with the Santa Barbara Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Superintendent Hilda Maldonado confirmed Hertlein is an assistant coach at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta on Monday.

Detectives believe there may be additional survivors and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting the Sheriff’s Office website.

This is at least the third arrest in Goleta this year by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office involving alleged sex crimes against minors. In March, 51-year-old Martin Efrain Barajas was arrested on charges related to lewd acts with a child under the age of 10 dating back to 2002. That same month, 34-year-old Adam Escarcega, affiliated with Adams Elementary School in Santa Barbara, was detained after a vigilante group posing as a juvenile online arranged a meeting with him.

Support services for survivors are available through the Santa Barbara County Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 805-840-3232. Additional confidential resources, including a 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy, and counseling, are available through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault at 805-564-3696.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging parents and guardians to stay involved in their children’s online activity, use parental controls, maintain open communication about digital safety, and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.