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Santa Barbara - South County

Direct Relief Expands Congo Ebola Response As Routine Care Becomes Strained

DIRECT RELIEF
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Published 11:29 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo are putting growing pressure on already fragile health systems.

Humanitarian aid groups are working to prevent that strain from disrupting everyday medical care.

Health officials report that the surge in Ebola cases is limiting access for patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

Direct Relief is expanding support to frontline clinics with essential medicines and protective equipment to help maintain basic services.

The ongoing response is also forcing some facilities to divert staff and resources away from routine patient care.

Efforts continue as relief organizations work to stabilize supply chains and support clinics trying to treat both Ebola patients and those with long-term medical needs.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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