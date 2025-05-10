Skip to Content
Fillmore gang member arrested for drug and firearm offenses

FILLMORE, Calif. – Several law agencies across Ventura County arrested a 23-year-old Fillmore gang member for drug and firearm-related offenses Friday at 8:00 a.m., according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigations started in March when detectives looked into the 23-year-old man for unlawful firearm activity before obtaining a search warrant for his car, home and himself, according to the VCSO.

Detectives then contacted the gang member at his place of employment at Eastman Ave. in Ventura and found a controlled substance, graffiti tools and a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his possession after serving the search warrant, according to the VCSO.

The 23-year-old was later arrested for the following violations and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility:

  • Health & Safety Code § 11370.1(a) – [Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed with a Firearm]
  • Penal Code § 487(d)(2) – [Grand Theft Firearm]
  • Penal Code § 25850(a) – [Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Vehicle]
  • Penal Code § - [Carrying a Concealed Firearm in Vehicle]
  • Penal Code § 27545 – [Unlawful Firearm Transfer]
