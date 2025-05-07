New Santa Maria Police Chief sworn in, ‘Ready to Make a Difference and Help People’ as Department Leader

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria's new police chief was sworn-in on Tuesday night, marking the official beginning a new era for city's police department.

"It's a bit overwhelming," said Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) Chief Christopher Williams during a conversation with News Channel 3-12 Wednesday morning. "I'm very humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to serve the community in the capacity that I can as a leader. I just want to make a difference in my community and help out people."

Williams comes to Santa Maria after serving in a number of positions in the Oxnard Police Department, where he most recently was the Assistant Police Chief the past three years.

An Oxnard native, Williams now leads a department in Santa Maria that includes 200 positions and a budget of $54 million. According to the City of Santa Maria, the SMPD is the largest of its 10 departments.

"What I really liked about the City of Santa Maria when I was doing research for the job position, I watched a couple of City Council meetings, and I was really impressed by how efficient and effective Mayor (Alice) Patino ran the council meetings, and how supportive the council was with the police department because it's important," said Williams. "Santa Maria reminds me of my hometown of Oxnard, and it's a growing, vibrant community, supportive of their law enforcement, and, I just got a hometown feel to the to the City of Santa Maria."

