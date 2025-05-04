Oxnard man arrested for selling narcotics

OXNARD, Calif. – Several agencies in Ventura County arrested a 46-year-old man after a long investigation for selling narcotics for cash, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

VCSO agents started an investigation in March and later obtained a search warrant for the 46-year-old's property, cars and residence.

Detectives later contacted and arrested the Oxnard man on April 29 before authorities searched his residence at the 1400 block of Cedar Street in the city, detailed the VCSO.

Police found eight ounces of cocaine, an ounce of methamphetamine, mushrooms, Adderall pill, other substances, packaging material consistent with narcotic sales and over $74,000 in cash at his home, according to the VCSO.

VCSO agents charged the 46-year-old with the following charges and subsequently booked him into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility:

11351 – Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales

11378 – Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales

The Oxnard man awaits trial and VCDA authorities opted for one count of HS 11351 and another count of HS 11378 due to the large drug amounts sold, according to the VCSO.