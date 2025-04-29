Convicted Ventura County rapist denied parole Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Andrew Luster, a rapist from the Ventura County area who has been imprisoned since 2003, was denied parole Tuesday, according to the VC Star.

Luster's earliest release for his crimes of drugging and raping women at a Ventura County beach home in 2003 will be Oct. 31, 2026, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitions.

Luster, an heir to the Max Factor Fortune, hoped for an earlier release, but KCLU Radio reported that the board denied his request.

Luster's original sentence in prison was scheduled for 50 years, detailed the VC Star.