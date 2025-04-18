Simi Valley Woman faces Battery Charges after pushing Food Vendor to the Ground

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A Simi Valley woman has been charged after pushing a female food cart vendor to the ground, causing her to fall and sustain minor injuries on Monday, April 14th.

At approximately 4:30pm Monday afternoon, officers were called to a neighborhood at the intersection of Torrance Street and Brandon Avenue where a battery incident had taken place between a food vendor, identified as Mary B., and 56-year-old resident Julie Christine Sanchez.

Described in a press release from Mary B.'s attorneys, an verbal altercation began between the two women over concerns about the vendor operating without a permit and allegedly selling unsafe food.

A video captured shows Sanchez physically blocking the vendor's cart, preventing her from moving forward and selling her goods.

"I've told you, and told you. I don't want you down this street," Sanchez said as she blocks the cart. "I told you not to come down this street anymore and I fucking meant it"

Her attorneys say Mary B. is pregnant and works as a food vendor in various parts of Simi Valley.

Sanchez can be seen in the video berating the vendor for not speaking English, saying she "brings down her property value."

During the altercation, Sanchez pushes the cart into Mary B. causing her to fall on the ground. After the fall, bystanders can be seen stepping in to deescalate the situation.

Sanchez was arrested for Battery (California Penal Code 242 PC) and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 14th. Simi Valley Police Department says the case has been forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Mary B.'s attorneys say she was a victim to racial tirade and are demanding Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman to file additional hate crime charges against Sanchez.