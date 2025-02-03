Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigating Isla Vista burglary Friday night

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies are requesting public aid to investigate an overnight burglary at the Isla Vista CoOp Community Grocer reported after 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Between the store closing and opening that morning, surveillance footage revealed someone broke in and stole various items, according to the SBCSO.

Security video also showed the suspect as a male in his late teens to early 20s with chin-length hair, wearing a dark Oakland A's baseball cap, a brown coat with a tan liner, blue jeans and retro white Nike Dunk sneakers with a dark trim.

Those with additional information on identifying the suspect are asked to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol.