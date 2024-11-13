Tekquan Alexander convicted of three felonies after beating his young daughter into a vegetative state in 2021

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Tekquan Alexander was convicted of three felony counts after beating his four-year-old daughter into a vegetative state in 2021.

Alexander was convicted by a jury of torture, assault on a child causing a comatose condition, and corporal injury to a child stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

The jury and presiding judge found true all special allegations and aggravating factors listed below:

CRC 4.421(a)(2)-Defendant was Armed with and Used a Weapon

CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

CRC 4.421(a)(11)-Defendant Took Advantage of a Position of Trust

PC 12022.7(d)-Great Bodily Injury of a Child under Five

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, during the week of Thanksgiving in 2021, Alexander punched an beat his four-year-old daughter Alani with a belt.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Alexander beat his daughter with a belt and then a stereo amplifier cable after she went to bed and he continued to beat her until she became unresponsive in the bathroom of their Thousand Oaks home detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The child was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital in Los Angeles where she was diagnosed with catastrophic injuries including: a brain injury, subdural hematoma, spinal compression, bone fractures, and "countless contusions and abrasions" explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Experts testified during the proceedings that based on the injuries and an investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Alani's injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Alani faces a future filled with unimaginable challenges due to the defendant’s reprehensible conduct, but today’s verdict holds him accountable and brings a measure of justice to her and to all those profoundly affected by this case," said Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly who prosecuted the case.

Alexander is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2024 in courtroom 25 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces a maximum sentence of seven years to life in state prison stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.