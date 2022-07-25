Santa Barbara police investigate a burglary in progress in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif.-Martha Aguilera was in her kitchen after 8 p.m. when she noticed something suspicious at her neighbor's home, across the street, on Sycamore Canyon Dr. in Montecito.

She said she was sitting by the window and told her husband and son she saw a man in a yellow shirt that was not the owner.

"I just saw somebody inside that property and I didn't know who it was. I know it wasn't the owner. He was being very suspicious and he was going around the car, trying to break-in," said Aguilera, "And I saw the gate going in-and-out, in-and-out, so, when the officer came they couldn't open the gate."

Her son tried to chase after the man as she called 9-1-1.

Police brought a K-9 to the home and found evidence of entry.

They were still in the area after 10:30 p.m.

It appears they are still looking for the suspect.

Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said they are still investigating.

We will have more information on the crime as soon as it becomes available.