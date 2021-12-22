Recently released videos shed light on deadly shooting with Paso Robles police following July standoff

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Newly released video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Paso Robles was released Wednesday by the city's police department.

The 14-minute clip includes body camera and drone video of a standoff that ended with police shooting and killing Steven Calderon in July.

At one point in the video, police say you can see officers exchanging gunfire after the 32-year-old Los Angeles man shot at them.

Officers say no one was hurt in that exchange but a SWAT vehicle was hit by a round.

The standoff started on July 6 at an apartment complex on Branch Creek Circle.

Police say they were called to the scene after Calderon threatened his girlfriend with a handgun.

Later in the video, you see Calderon standing on top of stairs. Police say he was told to put his hands on his head and slowly walk down, but he instead allegedly reached in the direction of his handgun. That's when officers opened fire.

Paramedics rendered aid to Calderon but he died from his injuries. His handgun was recovered at the scene. In all, the standoff lasted more than nine hours.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's office is still reviewing the shooting. The City of Paso Robles said the video was released because the investigation is at a point where its release does not jeopardize the investigation.

To watch the complete video released from the Paso Robles Police Department, click here.