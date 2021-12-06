Arrest made in 2019 shooting in Port Hueneme that injured 7-year-old and her pregnant mother

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Investigators have made an arrest in a 2019 shooting in Port Hueneme that injured a young girl and her pregnant mother.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement officers arrested Jaylin Edwards for his role in the 2019 shooting.

Charges were filed against Edwards in November and he was located and arrested in San Bernardino County earlier this month.

The shooting happened on July 2, 2019 at a home on the 100 block of East Pearl Drive in Port Hueneme. A family of five, including three children, was inside the home when shots rang out.

A seven-year-old girl was hit in the head. The girl's pregnant mother was also wounded by gunfire.

Several months later, an 18-year-old Port Hueneme man was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police identified a suspect as Anthony Silerio in December 2019, but investigators said additional suspects were sought.

More than a year later, Edwards was identified as a suspect and a manhunt began to bring him into custody.

Through the investigation, Edwards was tracked down to the city of San Bernardino where he was arrested and booked into jail.

He awaits possible charges for conspiracy to commit a crime and shooting at an inhabited dwelling. He is currently in jail on a $1 million bail and is awaiting extradition to Ventura County.

Silerio remains in custody at Ventura County Juvenile Hall for his role in the shooting.

Investigators say no additional suspects are wanted.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the then 7-year-old girl continues to recover from her injuries.