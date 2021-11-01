Goleta man arrested in connection with Santa Barbara shooting, stabbing incident

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested one man after a shooting and stabbing incident over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night around 10:20 p.m. Santa Barbara police received a report from Cottage Hospital staff saying two men were brought into the emergency room within minutes of each other, one suffering from a stab wound and the other from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately responded to the hospital and began to investigate what happened.

While crews were at the hospital, dispatchers said they received a report from a resident on the 500 block of North Nopal Street saying a fight had led to a possible shooting in the area.

Additional police officers then responded to the neighborhood and located blood evidence, shooting-related evidence and a knife in the street.

Based on witness statements, officers determined a verbal fight had occurred in the street between a group of people. The fight then escalated and one person reportedly pulled out a handgun and started pointing it at close range towards several other people in the group.

Another person in the group retaliated by pulling out a knife and stabbing the person with the gun. At the same time, the gun was fired at the stabbing suspect, striking them in the lower body. Everyone who was involved then fled the area.

Police said they identified the alleged shooter as a 34-year-old Goleta man. He was arrested after being treated at the hospital and faces charges for attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm while committing a felony. His bail was set at $1,000,000.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you happen to have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.