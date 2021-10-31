Santa Maria police investigating after 2 teens hospitalized with gunshot wounds

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting after two people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officers said they responded to the 200 block of West Boone Street around 10:42 p.m. Saturday night for a report of shots fired.

After searching the area, police said they located the shooting crime scene near the 200 block of West Orange.

A short time later, police reported two young men, 18 and 16 years old, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau and Crime Lab responded to help with the investigation.

Officers said it is unknown at this point if the incident was gang-related.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 x 2277.