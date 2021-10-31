Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times during fight in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are investigating a shooting that culminated from a late-night bar fight in Ventura and left one man hospitalized.

Officers said they received a call regarding a shooting victim outside the Ventura Beach Club on Main Street around 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arriving, police found the victim, a 20-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshots to one of his legs.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a local hospital. The police department said his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, however, his current status is unclear.

Officers began investigating the incident and learned that about five men were involved in a fight in a parking lot near the club.

During the fight, one of the men reportedly fired a gun at the victim. There is no description of the shooter at this time.

While police were tending to the shooting victim, they said there were multiple fights still going on in the area. Patrons of the club were also reportedly hostile toward officers.

Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office were also called in to assist.

This investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Ventura PD Major Crimes Unit at 805-339-4444.