Oxnard police investigating after man found with critical gunshot wound

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found suffering from a critical wound Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Spur Drive around 11:21 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report of a shooting victim.

Upon arriving, officers located a 27-year-old man down in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Investigators with the Police Special Operations Division are investigating the shooting.

No further information is available at this time.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with any information about this incident to contact Detective Carey Everhart at 805-486-6288 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org.