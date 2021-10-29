Oxnard police arrest man after 20 pounds of meth, illegal guns found in home

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was arrested on Thursday after police found more than 20 pounds of meth, other drugs and several guns inside two homes.

The Ventura Police Department Street Crimes Unit was working with the Oxnard Drug Enforcement Unit in September to investigate narcotics sales occurring out of a residence on the 600 block of West Beverly Drive.

During the investigation, detectives identified a 43-year-old Oxnard man as potentially being involved in the drug sales.

The detectives conducted surveillance at the residence and discovered there were two homes involved in narcotics activity. At that point, detectives said they had enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for both residences.

The search warrants were served on Thursday, Oct. 28. The Oxnard SWAT Team responded to the scenes along with a K9 Unit, Ventura police and drug enforcement detectives.

In all, detectives said they found more than 20 pounds of methamphetmine, fentanyl, heroin, a fully automatic short barrel rifle, a semi-automatic short barrel rifle, five handguns and further evidence of narcotics sales.

The Oxnard man involved was reportedly prohibited from owning firearms due to previous arrests.

Police arrested the man at the scene. He was booked into Ventura County Jail for the possession for sale of narcotics and several felony weapons violations. His bail was set at $500,000.

The Oxnard Police Department is committed to reducing drug overdoses in the City of Oxnard.