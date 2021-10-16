Ventura police investigate shooting behind bar that left one hospitalized

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person hospitalized.

The Ventura Police Command Center received a 911 call reporting shots heard and a man down around 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Oak Street and Thompson Boulevard and spotted several people running from the area.

Two crime scenes were reportedly located, one behind Bombay's Bar on California Street and the other in the street at Thompson Boulevard and Oak.

According to witnesses, the shooting victim was transported away from the scene in an unknown sedan.

Police continued investigating and found that multiple people had been leaving an overcrowded Bombay's Bar when a fight broke out towards the back of the establishment.

At some point, a gunshot was heard and patrons scattered.

Eyewitness accounts and physical evidence at the scene led police to conclude the shooting victim was a man.

A short time later, around 2:15 a.m., officers received a report that a man showed up at the St. Johns Medical Center emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man's injuries were consistent with the incident they were investigating in Ventura.

Due to the condition of his wounds, the man was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is unclear.

This investigation is ongoing.