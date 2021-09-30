Paso Robles man arrested after threatening wife, pointing gun at law enforcement helicopter

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A Paso Robles man is in jail after he allegedly threatened his wife, pointed a gun at a law enforcement helicopter and then barricaded himself inside his home.

On Thursday at around 10:15 a.m., the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office responded for a domestic disturbance phone call.

A woman reported to deputies that her husband had made threats and had fired a weapon outside their home on the 100 block of Grace Drive.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, identified as a 55-year-old Paso Robles man, pointed a rifle at a CHP helicopter as it circled overhead. He then retreated to his home and barricaded himself inside.

A negotiation team was able to talk to him and convince him to surrender. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

He is now being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is expected to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.