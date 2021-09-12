Wanted gang member arrested in Oxnard for gun possession

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police arrested an 18-year-old Saturday night after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Around 9:17 p.m., officers from the police department's Special Enforcement Unit (gang unit) pulled over a vehicle for a code violation on the 1400 block of South G Street.

During a probation search of the car, police said they found an un-serialized loaded, semi-automatic, 9 mm, Glock-style Polymer 80 handgun under the driver's seat.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old Oxnard man, said that the gun belonged to him. He was arrested at the scene for numerous firearm violations.

Police said two other people were inside the vehicle at the time and were also arrested for minor offenses relating to graffiti and narcotics violations.

The Oxnard Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit is committed to reducing gang crimes and gun violence in the City of Oxnard through the strict enforcement of laws specifically targeting known, active gang members residing in the city.