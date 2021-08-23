Oxnard police seek public’s help locating man suspected of murder

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a man suspected of taking part in a fatal shooting on Thursday.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night on the 1500 block of Crawford Street.

Oxnard police responded to reports of a shooting victim and found a man in front of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Uriel Barrera of Oxnard, was rushed to the hospital for treatment but ultimately died of his injuries. This is the city's 12th homicide this year.

Police said the shooter fled the scene of the crime before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the shooter may be 35-year-old Genaro Cortes of Oxnard. They are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Cortes is described as being 5-foot-7, weighing about 200 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Cortes reportedly fled the scene in a white 2,000 Chevrolet Utility Truck with California license plate 6L29406. Blue lettering spelling “Full House Plumbing” can be seen on the truck's doors.



(Photos: Oxnard Police Department)

Police said Cortes is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, you should not approach him, but instead call Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669 or contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 and oxnardpd.org.

Anyone with video or pictures of all or part of the incident is urged to upload their media directly to investigators online.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.