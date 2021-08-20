Oxnard Police looking for suspect vehicle after gunshot victim dies

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The twelfth homicide of the year in Oxnard is under investigation Friday morning.

Police officers responded to 1500 block of Crawford Street Thursday around 10 p.m. and found a man in front of a home with several gunshot wounds. The victim received emergency medical care at the scene and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Oxnard Police looking for this white 2000 Chevy utility truck. (Photo/Oxnard PD)

Police have identified the shooting victim as Uriel Barrera, 26, a resident of Oxnard.

OPD is asking for help to track down a white 2000 Chevrolet utility truck, believed to have been driven by the suspect who fled the scene. It has a California license plate of 6L29406.

The police departments major crimes unit is continuing the investigation.