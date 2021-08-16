Paul Flores preliminary hearing continued until Wednesday

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder case has been continued until Wednesday morning.

During a brief hearing on Monday morning, Judge Craig van Rooyen announced both sides have made a joint request to ask for a two-day continuance.

Van Rooyen added the request came after the prosecution and defense met during two chambers hearings, the first coming after last Thursday's proceedings, and the other on Monday morning.

As a result, the preliminary hearing for suspect Paul Flores, as well as his father Ruben Flores, will resume on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The two sides said they working out the sharing of evidence in the high-profile case.

Paul Flores defense attorney Robert Sanger spoke briefly to confirm Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle would provide relevant discovery material.

After less than five minutes, the proceeding ended without any further discussion taking place.

The preliminary hearing is entering its three-straight week.

It was expected testimony would resume today with further questioning of Jennifer Hudson.

Last Thursday, Hudson testified she heard Paul Flores claim he had put Smart under a skateboard ramp in Huasna.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested earlier this year in April. Paul Flores is accused of killing Smart, while Ruben Flores has been charged as an accessory in the crim.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Paul Flores remains jailed without bail. Ruben Flores is out of custody after posting bail following his arrest.

The preliminary hearing is in its second week and is expected to last at least three weeks. At the end, a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.