Port Hueneme police investigating deadly shooting

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police are searching for a person who shot and killed a man during a dispute Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in front of an apartment complex on the 600 block of Evergreen Lane.

Police responded to the area and found a 42-year-old Port Hueneme man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his torso. Paramedics rendered aid and the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the man appeared to have been shot following a verbal dispute on the street. The shooter fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the Port Hueneme Police Department at 805-986-6530.