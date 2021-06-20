6 arrested in human trafficking sting in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Six people were arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation in Santa Maria.

It happened Friday at undisclosed locations in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police said the operation aimed to identify and locate those looking to pay for sex and assist any victims of human trafficking that may connected to these "sex buyers."

Detectives arrested six men on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution. The men were all cited and released and will be due in court at a later date.

Human Trafficking is a heinous crime and a morally reprehensible act that deprives a person of their liberty and dignity for another person’s gain. The Santa Maria Police Department strives to establish a relationship of trust with all victims and is committed to eradicating all forms of human trafficking in our community. Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau-Special Victims Unit

The detectives in this operation were assisted by the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

If you would like to report instances of human trafficking, you can contact the Santa Maria Police Department Tip Line at 805-928-3781 ext.. 2677. You can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

The identities of the six men arrested have not been released.