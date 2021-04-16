Oxnard police investigating homicide after man is found shot in crashed car

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - A crash Friday morning in Oxnard led to the discovery of a man who had been shot.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Hemlock Street.

A man crashed into two parked cars. When police arrived they found the driver unresponsive.

When medics arrived they discovered the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with video or photos of the incident to upload their images directly to investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other crimes in the city is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.