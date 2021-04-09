Cunningham Law Group representing Orcutt wine bar owner charged for violating stay-at-home order

Crime

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Cunningham Law Group, headed by Jordan Cunningham, announced that it will be representing an Orcutt business owner who is facing charges for violating public health orders.

49-year-old Kurt Hixenbaugh is the co-owner of Vino et Amicis on South Broadway Street and refused to close his doors in December 2020 after Gov. Newsom ordered wineries, breweries and bars to close due to COVID.

Now, Hixenbaugh is facing two misdemeanor counts for violating the stay-at-home order and two misdemeanor counts for failing to file a public health order.

Hixenbaugh outlined his plans in a a six-minute YouTube video where he stated that his winery would be standing up against the state's health orders.

Hixenbaugh is due in court on April 29.