Some Santa Maria Valley businesses remaining open despite new shutdown order

Money and Business

ORCUTT, Calif. -- A new Regional Stay at Home order went into effect Sunday night for the entire Central Coast.

The order means several businesses with either have to fully shutdown or make significant modifications to remain open.

All wineries, breweries, bars, hair salons, personal care services and many others facilities are now ordered closed.

Despite the order, some businesses have made the decision to remain open.

In Orcutt, wine bar Vino et Amicis is one of the businesses that will keep its doors open.

On YouTube video posted Sunday, owner Kurt Hixenbaugh said, "We're going to defy that order. We don't agree with it and we think it's time that people start standing up. I hope others will follow, and if not, that's okay."

HixenBaugh later explained that while he has decided to stay open, he is fully aware of the dangers of COVID-19.

"We know COVID-19 is real," said Hixenbaugh. "There's no questions about that. We know that it's dangerous for certain people and we know that it's very contagious."

He also emphasized the business will follow all COVID-19 health guidelines.

"When I say we're going to defy that doesn't mean we're going to pack the place shoulder to shoulder and not be careful," said Hixenbaugh. "We're absolutely going to be careful. We're absolutely going to limit our capacity. We're going to limit our capacity to 25%. We're still going to be wearing masks. We're still going to be social distancing. We will respect all of those guidelines."

Hixenbaugh is frustrated with the new regionalization approach Gov. Gavin Newsom has created, which groups Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties into the "Southern California" regional.

"That just doesn't make sense," said Hixenbaugh. "The data doesn't support it. The numbers don't support it. It's ridiculous."

NewsChannel is speaking with Hixenbaugh today and will have more coming up tonight on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.