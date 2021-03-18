San Luis Obispo man arrested in Virginia for February home invasion robbery

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo man was arrested in Virginia on Thursday in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place at an elderly woman's house in rural San Luis Obispo last month.

38-year-old Johnny Jesse Roman, Jr., was reportedly staying in a residence at Virginia Beach and was arrested by Virginia Beach police.

He is believed to have entered the home of an elderly woman on Feb. 13 at the 1700 block of O'Connor Way.

He then allegedly stole cash from the woman's home before taking off in her pickup truck.

The sheriff's office issued a Be on the Lookout alert for the truck that day. It was later found abandoned at a gas station near San Jose.

Roman is currently in custody in Virginia, pending extradition back to California to face charges of robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse and vehicle theft.