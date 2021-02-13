Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 4:03 pm

SLO deputies searching for vehicle believed to be connected to home invasion

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issued a "Be on the Lookout" or BOL alert for a vehicle believed to be connected to a home invasion on Saturday.

Deputies describe the vehicle as a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado with license plate number 8Z85747.

If you happen to spot the vehicle, you are urged to avoid making contact with anyone inside, and instead call the sheriff's office immediately at 805-781-4550.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content