SLO deputies searching for vehicle believed to be connected to home invasion

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office issued a "Be on the Lookout" or BOL alert for a vehicle believed to be connected to a home invasion on Saturday.

Deputies describe the vehicle as a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado with license plate number 8Z85747.

A Be on the Lookout (BOL) has been issued for a vehicle believed to be related to a home invasion in rural SLO today. The vehicle is a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado, license plate # 8Z85747. If you see it, do not attempt to make contact and immediately contact us at (805)781-4550. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) February 13, 2021

If you happen to spot the vehicle, you are urged to avoid making contact with anyone inside, and instead call the sheriff's office immediately at 805-781-4550.

