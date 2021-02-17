Truck stolen during home invasion in SLO County recovered

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A truck that was stolen in a home invasion last week in San Luis Obispo County was recovered near San Jose.

The gold 2006 Chevy Silverado was stolen Saturday morning during a home invasion on the 1700 block of O'Connor Way in rural San Luis Obispo.

The victim in the crime was an elderly woman who said a man broke into her home and took cash before leaving with the stolen truck.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office then issued a "Be On the Lookout" alert for the vehicle and suspect.

The man suspected of stealing the truck was identified as 38-year-old Johnny Jesse Roman, Jr., of San Luis Obispo. There is currently a warrant out for Roman's arrest.

On Wednesday, the truck was found abandoned at a gas station in San Jose. Authorities said the suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect is encouraged to call the SLO sheriff's office at 805-781-4550.