SLO Sheriff’s deputies identify man suspected of stealing truck during home invasion

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced it has identified a man suspected of stealing a truck during a home invasion robbery on Saturday.

The incident happened in the morning on the 1700 block of O'Connor Way in rural San Luis Obispo and was reported to deputies Saturday afternoon.

The victim, an elderly woman, said a man entered her home and stole cash before taking off in her truck.

The sheriff's office then released a "Be on the Lookout" alert asking for the community's help in locating the stolen truck.

The vehicle is described as a gold 2006 Chevy Silverado with license plate number 8Z85747.

Investigators reported Sunday that they have identified the potential suspect as 38-year-old Johnny Jesse Roman, Jr., of San Luis Obispo.

An arrest warrant for Roman has been issued.

Deputies said if you see the stolen truck or the suspect, you should not attempt to make contact and call 911 immediately.