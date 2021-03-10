Santa Maria Police investigating suspicious death, asking residents to look at surveillance cams

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A call to 911 lead Santa Maria Police and Fire Departments to a home on the 400 block of West Street Tuesday night. Firefighters were first on the scene and found a man with visible trauma.

Life saving efforts were made, but the man died from his injuries.

Santa Maria Police say the death has been ruled suspicious and are asking neighbors to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 X2277 or the SMPD Tip Line at (805) 928-3781 X2677 (COPS).