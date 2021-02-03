Roommate admits to stabbing, killing Ventura woman

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura woman who died from multiple stab wounds was killed by her roommate.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said Doyle Alan Johnson, 55, of Ventura pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing Audrey Evans in 2019.

On Aug. 29, 2019, Evans was found in her home suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Johnson was arrested shortly after police received the initial call.

On Wednesday, Johnson appeared in court and pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted to stabbing Evans with a knife.

The DA's office said the two got into an argument which led to Johnson attacking Evans.

Johnson is due back in court on March 5 and is expected to be sentenced to 28 years in state prison.