Oxnard man charged with murder for shooting near Oxnard Performing Arts Center

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man has been charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing a man last week near the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that Oscar Reyes, 33, of Oxnard has been charged with the murder of Carlos Ramirez.

The 47-year-old Ramirez was found shot dead at the intersection of Ilena Street and West 9th Street on the evening of Jan. 26.

Reyes was arrested near the scene after he was identified as a suspect by witness descriptions.

Police said Reyes and Ramirez got into an altercation, and that's when Reyes is accused of shooting Ramirez.

The DA's office said Reyes has been charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he used a firearm in the crime. Reyes pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Reyes is due back in court March 16. He is currently in custody in the Ventura County Jail with bail set at $755,000.