Man killed in Oxnard shooting

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police responded to a shooting Tuesday night that left one man dead.

Officers were dispatched to the area of W. 9th Street and Ilena Street around 8 p.m. after a caller reported a shooting victim.

Upon arriving, police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both 9th and Ilena streets were closed in the area while detectives investigated the incident. Police said they do not yet know when the streets will reopen.

One person has reportedly been detained in connection to this crime. Officers said they are not currently searching for any other suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.