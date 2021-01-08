Two men arrested in Camarillo after shooting leaves two hospitalized

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men the last week of December following a shooting in Camarillo that left two people hospitalized.

Deputies and officers with the Camarillo Police Department responded to the shooting around 5:37 p.m. on Dec. 27.

After arriving in the area of Lomita Street and N. Glenn Drive in Camarillo, crews found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One had been shot multiple times while seated in his car, the other was shot while trying to get out of his car and run from the attack.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released.

An investigation began involving the Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau, in conjunction with the Camarillo Police Department’s Special Enforcement Detail which led to the identification of two Camarillo men as suspects in the shooting.

The sheriff's office determined the shooting was gang-related.

On Dec. 29, deputies located one of the suspects after serving a search warrant at the 100 block of Lemon Drive in Camarillo. The 27-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility for a violation of his Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS) terms while the investigation continued.

Two days later on Dec. 31, deputies located the second suspect, a 22-year-old Camarillo man, on a bus bound for Tijuana, Mexico. He was arrested thanks to help from Customs and Border Protection agents and officers and California Highway Patrol officers in San Ysidro.

The man was transported back to Ventura County and booked at the Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility for a violation of his parole terms.

As of Jan. 8, the first suspect, 27, faces charges for assault with a firearm and participation in a criminal street gang. He remains in custody with $1,000,000 bail.

The second suspect, 22, faces charges for attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of ammunition. He is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Jan. 12.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the suspects is encouraged to contact Sergeant Steve Michalec at 805-384-4737.